Doja Cat Hosting MTV Video Music Awards

Aug 26, 2021 @ 12:06pm

Doja Cat has been tapped to host the MTV Video Music Awards from Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12th. This marks her hosting debut!

The singer is also among the performers and is nominated for 5 awards including the coveted Video Of The Year and Artist Of The Year.

