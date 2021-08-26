Doja Cat Hosting MTV Video Music Awards

Doja Cat has been tapped to host the MTV Video Music Awards from Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12th. This marks her hosting debut!
Nominee, performer AND 2021 #VMA HOST? A triple threat!
That’s right! YOUR 2021 #VMAS HOST IS @DOJACAT 🧑🚀 Tune in Sunday, September 12 on @MTV! pic.twitter.com/ro71Rf9yrp
— Video Music Awards (@vmas) August 25, 2021
The singer is also among the performers and is nominated for 5 awards including the coveted Video Of The Year and Artist Of The Year.