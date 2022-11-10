Doja Cat Has A Bone To Pick With Elon Musk Over Her Twitter Name

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 23: Doja Cat attends the 2019 BET Awards on June 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Doja Cat is known for stirring the pot on Twitter with silly, often one-word tweets and ridiculous name changes — not her handle itself, just the byline that pops up next to it.

She thought it would be funny to changer her name to “christmas” on Halloween complete with a new profile picture:

It’s not unlike her to change her name, but now it’s STUCK and she’s seemingly done with the joke.

why can’t i change my name on here — christmas (@DojaCat) November 10, 2022

With her kind of clout and following on the platform, it’s no surprise that Elon Musk himself has already let her know personally that he’s working on it… Is he fixing it himself??? Probz not.

Working on it! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 10, 2022

Who else is looking forward to seeing the next thing she comes up with for her account?