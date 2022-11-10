Doja Cat Has A Bone To Pick With Elon Musk Over Her Twitter Name
Doja Cat is known for stirring the pot on Twitter with silly, often one-word tweets and ridiculous name changes — not her handle itself, just the byline that pops up next to it.
She thought it would be funny to changer her name to “christmas” on Halloween complete with a new profile picture:
#NewProfilePic pic.twitter.com/zAKrpcPv60
— christmas (@DojaCat) October 31, 2022
It’s not unlike her to change her name, but now it’s STUCK and she’s seemingly done with the joke.
why can’t i change my name on here
— christmas (@DojaCat) November 10, 2022
With her kind of clout and following on the platform, it’s no surprise that Elon Musk himself has already let her know personally that he’s working on it… Is he fixing it himself??? Probz not.
Working on it!
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 10, 2022
Who else is looking forward to seeing the next thing she comes up with for her account?