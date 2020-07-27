Doja Cat Diagnosed With Coronavirus After Making Fun of People Who Were Scared of Getting It
UNSPECIFIED - MAY 09: In this screengrab, Doja Cat speaks during SHEIN Together Virtual Festival to benefit the COVID – 19 Solidarity Response Fund for WHO powered by the United Nations Foundation on May 09, 2020. (Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images for SHEIN)
Whoops. Doja Cat has been diagnosed with COVID-19.
She says she is feeling better now, but experienced four days of coronavirus symptoms.
On Friday Doja Cat said, “I got COVID. Honestly, I don’t know how this happens but I guess I ordered something off of Postmates, and I don’t know how I got it but I got it. I’m OK now. It was a four-day symptom freak-out but I’m fine now.”
In March, she posted a video on Instagram addressing the coronavirus. At the time she said, “B-tch, I’m not scared of a coronavirus. It’s a flu.”