Doja Cat Diagnosed With Coronavirus After Making Fun of People Who Were Scared of Getting It

Jul 27, 2020 @ 7:44am
UNSPECIFIED - MAY 09: In this screengrab, Doja Cat speaks during SHEIN Together Virtual Festival to benefit the COVID – 19 Solidarity Response Fund for WHO powered by the United Nations Foundation on May 09, 2020. (Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images for SHEIN)

Whoops. Doja Cat has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

She says she is feeling better now, but experienced four days of coronavirus symptoms.

On Friday Doja Cat said, “I got COVID. Honestly, I don’t know how this happens but I guess I ordered something off of Postmates, and I don’t know how I got it but I got it. I’m OK now. It was a four-day symptom freak-out but I’m fine now.”

In March, she posted a video on Instagram addressing the coronavirus. At the time she said, “B-tch, I’m not scared of a coronavirus. It’s a flu.”

 

