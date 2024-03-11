99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Doja Cat Deactivates Instagram After Having Negative Thoughts

March 11, 2024 5:41PM EDT
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 22: In this image released on November 22, Doja Cat accepts the award for Favorite Soul/R&B Female Artist onstage for the 2020 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 22, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp)

Doja Cat has signed off the camera app. According to a screenshot from Complex, she wrote in a comment,

hey i’m gonna deactivate because im not really feeling this anymore. you guys take care of yourselves.i like coming here to find inspo and see people being creative but i just feel like this is getting to be too much. the way im spoken to on here and treated makes me have f—ed up thoughts. Please watch how you talk to and about people on the internet. Bye.

