Doja Cat Deactivates Instagram After Having Negative Thoughts

Doja Cat has signed off the camera app. According to a screenshot from Complex, she wrote in a comment,

hey i’m gonna deactivate because im not really feeling this anymore. you guys take care of yourselves.i like coming here to find inspo and see people being creative but i just feel like this is getting to be too much. the way im spoken to on here and treated makes me have f—ed up thoughts. Please watch how you talk to and about people on the internet. Bye.