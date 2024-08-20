99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Doja Cat and Joseph Quinn Spark Dating Rumors

August 20, 2024 11:18AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

After some DM drama two years ago, looks like it may have worked for Doja Cat. She shot her shot asked Joseph Quinn’s “Stranger Things” co-star, Noah Schnapp, to hook her up with Quinn. But then Noah put her on blast by posting the message exchange on TikTok, which Doja blasted him for. She then got backlash because Schnapp was a teen and he apologized.

Now with new footage of Quinn and Cat, looks like it may all be worth it!

More about:
dating rumors
DM
doja cat
Joseph Quinn
Noah Schnapp
Stranger Things

POPULAR POSTS

1

High School Coach Breaks Three-Pointer Guinness World Record
2

Teen Babysitter Saves Neighbors From House Fire
3

High School Sweethearts Find Their Way Back To Each After 63 Years Apart
4

JCPS Parents Say The First Day Was Smoother Than Last Year
5

The "Poltergeist" House Is For Sale

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE