99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Dog With Cancer Checking Off Bucket List Experiences

April 18, 2023 5:45AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Such a bittersweet story from a dog mom in the UK who is trying to squeeze in all the memories she can with dog, Dolly. They got a grim diagnosis of incurable cancer after mom, Sam, found a lump when she was giving a belly rub to Dolly. After a brief stint with chemo, they decided they wanted Dolly to live out the time she has left the best way she can. The vet said some dogs can live up to 8 months…some less.

So Sam set out to check some experiences off their bucket list. Go canoeing? Check. Visit beautiful beaches? Check. Camping…yep did that to. Dolly is having a great time, but it’s the memories for mom, too.

More about:
bucket list
cancer
dog
dolly
Sam Stanley
viral

POPULAR POSTS

1

A GoFundMe Soars For Controversial Former School Bus Driver
2

Timbaland Reveals Justin Timberlake Has Completed New Album
3

Ed Sheeran Surprises NYC Subway Singer
4

Post Malone Wanted A "Raising Cane's" Near His House...And Even Designed It
5

New "Harry Potter" TV Series Could Last A Decade

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE