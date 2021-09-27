Dog The Bounty Hunter Shows Up At Brian Laundrie’s House

Dog the Bounty Hunter aka Duane Chapman was spotted walking up and knocking on the front door of the North Port, Fla. home of Christopher Laundrie and Roberta Laundrie, the parents of Brian Laundrie. Brian is a person of interest in the disappearance of his fiancé, Gabby Petito, who was found dead last weekend in Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming. Brian, 23, and Gabby, 23, had lived with his mom and dad in the house before they left on a cross-country road trip, after which he returned alone.
No one answered the door when Dog the Bounty Hunter knocked and he left the property after a few minutes, as seen in a video captured by NBC affiliate WFLA-TV. “The reason I went to Mr. Laundrie is I carry a reputation with me,” he told Fox News Digital. “The reputation is, ‘He gives you a second chance. He’s gonna get you, but he gives you a second chance.'” Dog also told a NewsNation reporter, when asked why he was there, “Come on, you know,” and implored the public to share tips about the case by calling a hotline he had set up.
Dog says he was already in Florida on a honeymoon with his new wife Francie Chapman when people began reaching out to him to look into Brian’s disappearance.
