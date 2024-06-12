99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Dog Runs 4 Miles To Get Help For His Owner After Car Crash

June 12, 2024 6:00AM EDT
A dog ran 4 miles to get help for his owner after driving off an embankment!

Brandon Garrett was driving with his 4 dogs in Oregon when he drove off a 100 foot embankment. His brother reported him missing after he failed to return to their campsite. But Brandon’s dog, Blue, was the real hero running 4 miles back to that campsite to get help. The family found his truck the next day but needed rescue crews to get Brandon and his other three dogs all. All survived! 

