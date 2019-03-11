Dog Owners at Putting Their Dogs in Bags For a Good Reason

Dog owners in New York City have been seen stuffing their dogs of all sizes into bags and luggage. Now we know why.

I’ve never lived in New York City but I’ve been there enough to know that the key to getting around the city is mass transit. Even more specifically, the subway. The subway is also the quickest way to get around the city.

If you’re a dog owner in New York City and have to take your little pupper to the vet, things have gotten a little more difficult for you. Dogs are not allowed in subway cars unless they can fit into a bag or carrier. That’s no problem if you have a Teacup Poodle or Chihuahua. But it’s a pretty big deal if you have say, an Irish Wolfhound.

New Yorkers, being the industrious and creative people they are have found a way around these rules and here are a couple pictures of their ingenuity.

