Dog-opoly Lets You Buy Dogs Instead of Real Estate

Dog mom and dads get ready to freak out!

Dog-opoly is a new game that puts a pet-friendly spin on the classic Monopoly game.

Dog-opoly gives dog people a chance to scoop up pooches instead of real estate. Dog lovers race around the board scooping up dogs of different breeds and sizes.

Go to Jail is replaced with Go to The Kennel and everytime you pass Go-Fetch you can collect an extra $200.

The rules are pretty much the same as Monopoly and players can even choose from dog-friendly game pieces like a dog bowl, a mailman, or even a fire hydrant.

You can purchase the game here!