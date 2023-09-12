Dog Escapes Animal Shelter Three Times And Ends Up At A Nursing Home

Source: YouTube

Scout, a stray dog, was living at this animal shelter in Bellaire, Michigan, until he made his great escape. He scaled the 7-foot fence and then crossed a busy highway before running into a nursing home and lounging on a couch. Although the staff returned the dog to the shelter, he escaped two more times. Both times he ended up back on that couch! The nursing home eventually adopted Scout, and now he does rounds as Dr. Scout!

The residents says he helps them just as much as the human doctors and the staff loves him just as much!