AND THE DEBATE CONTINUES…

RELATED CONTENT

Taylor Swift Talks Ex-Boyfriend Regret, Avengers…And Left An Easter Egg In Ellen Interview

How Do You Feel About MGK’s Version of This Billie Eilish Song?

Red Lobster Giving Away Fanny Packs

Kylie Jenner Gearing Up to Launch Her Own Baby Line

Burger King Will Ease Your Traffic Pain

Ariana Grande Sued For Posting Photos of Herself on Instagram