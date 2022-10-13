Docuseries Will Look Into Many Controversies Surrounding “Glee”

An upcoming three-part docuseries from Discovery+ and ID will dive into the many behind-the-scenes controversies of Fox’s iconic Glee series. Key cast and crew members will share first-hand stories, covering several controversies surrounding the show. Mark Salling, who played Puck, was arrested and pleaded guilty to possessing images of child sex abuse and killed himself while awaiting sentencing. Cory Monteith, who played Finn, died of an accidental heroin overdose. His girlfriend Lea Michele, who played Rachel Berry, was accused of on-set bullying. After the show ended, Naya Rivera, who played Santana Lopez, died on a boating trip, survived by her four-year old son Josey.

No title for the series yet.

