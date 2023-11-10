99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Doctors Dining Nearby Save A Man Having A Heart Attack

November 10, 2023 6:43AM EST
Share
Source: YouTube

A guy having a heart attack at a restaurant ended up being the luckiest man in the room!

Eddy Montero was meeting his newest grandchild on a visit to see his daughters in Orlando, and they were out to dinner when he started to feel dizzy. He collapsed in the restaurant!  But he was lucky that a local physician and three of her residents were sittting at a table nearby and were quick to sprang into action! 

Dr. Nicole Brenner and her three colleagues all started treatment quickly once they assessed what was going on and turned the restaurant into a makeshift ER.

Dr. Nicole started CPR but her residents took over because she was 35 weeks pregnant. Eddy said they were like “angels appearing before him,” saying they saved his life. 

Dr. Brenner agrees saying, “It just truly feels like we were meant to be there.”

In a full circle moment, one of the residents who helped on site ended up being the attending doctor while he recovered in the hospital.

 

More about:
Doctors
Eddy Montero
heart attack
NBC News
Orlando
restaurant

POPULAR POSTS

1

Matthew Perry Dead At 54
2

Mariah Carey Going On A Short Christmas Tour
3

You Laugh You Lose - That's Some Boo Sheet
4

Mariah Carey Declares It's Time For The Holidays
5

Joe Jonas Officiate Wedding On Stage For Their Band Percussionist

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE