Do We Need New Custom Ben & Kelly Stickers?

It’s all fun and games, until someone relieves themselves on the factory production line.

A meat processing factory in Virginia threw away 50,0000 pounds of meat all because a guy peed underneath the production line. WHAT. The guy simply took his gloves off, took his pants off, then his dignity off as he peed underneath the conveyor belt loaded with meat. One problem: The whole thing was caught on camera.

The production was immediately haulted, the processing line and equipment was fully sanitized more than once, and the whole thing was a mess! (No pun intended!) Nice try buddy!! You can’t pull a fast one on us!!!

Now I know what you’re all thinking…”What do we do with all of the steak?” Like, do we call up our buddy Chad at Ernie’s Print Shop and get custom Ben and Kelly Pee Steak Stickers? Probably not. Maybe this time we let that meat go to waste. WE GOTTA DRAW THE LINE.

p.s-The worker only got suspended LOL.