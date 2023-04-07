Do The Jonas Brothers Like A Sweet Or Savory Breakfast?

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 30: (L-R) Kevin Jonas, Nick Jonas, and Joe Jonas of The Jonas Brothers attend The Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony honoring The Jonas Brothers on January 30, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Maybe you know Hannah Berner from her comedy and interviews on TikTok — she does have 2.5 million followers. She had the chance interview the Jonas Brothers about their new song, “Waffle House.” She asked all the guys whether they prefer a sweet or savory breakfast:

Nick really spices up the interview when he responds to Hannah’s comment about it not not being manly to prefer a sweet breakfast… He reminded her that he’s a Type 1 diabetic. LOL! What a moment. Overall, Kevin says he’s moved in a more savory direction over time, Nick goes savory, and Joe is middle of the road.

The interview goes on to talk about who takes the longest to get ready and who wakes up earliest to eat breakfast.