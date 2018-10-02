‘Do Something’ Vending Machine Spotted Around Louisville, But What Are They?

There is a mysterious black vending machine popping up around Louisville called the “Do Something” vending machine. It will cost you $0.

But what is it? From Insider Louisville– The vending machine, created by local creative and marketing agency Fieldtrip, is stocked full of cards that ask people to do something, be it singing a tune out loud on the sidewalk or calling a friend they haven’t spoken to in a long time.

The “DoSomething machine” aims to push people out of their comfort zone, according to a news release from Fieldtrip.



Okay, we have to try this asap! Use #DoSomethingMachine

Oct. 1, the machine will be sitting at Gravely Brewing Co., 514 Baxter Ave. It will remain there until Oct. 8 when it shifts locations to Revelry Boutique Gallery, 742 E. Market St. The “Do Something” machine’s final destination is the University of Louisville’s Swain Student Activities Center, 2100 S. Floyd St., where it will reside from Oct. 15-22.