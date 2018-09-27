Do Hot Cheetos Need A Warning Because of Lil Xan??? Probably.

This could be filed in Setting the Bar: If you could somehow make it through the day without downing a few bags of Hot Cheetos and chasing it with soda burning a hole in your tummy, you’re doing ok.

Cheetos may want to consider adding a warning to their bags of Hot Cheetos after Lil Xan (aka Noah Cyrus’ ex) ended up in the hospital.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BoIZVZTnZLD/?utm_source=ig_embed

He ate one bag of the Cheetos with soda and a few days later he, wasn’t feeling well. But, then he ate another bag of the Chile Limon Cheetos and puked blood. Not smart snacking. Xan got an ultrasound and they saw he tore a hole in his stomach.

Despite that…he’s not given up those tastey Hot Cheetos…he’s just not going to eat so many at a time.

