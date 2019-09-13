      Weather Alert

DJ Khaled Expecting His Second Child

Sep 13, 2019 @ 11:13am
INGLEWOOD, CA - MARCH 11: Co-host DJ Khaled (L) and Asahd Tuck Khaled attend the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards which broadcasted live on TBS, TNT, and truTV at The Forum on March 11, 2018 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

ANOTHER ONE!

DJ Khaled and his wife Nicole are about to have “another one.”

Khaled let the cat out of the bag to fans in a social media video and said that the news of another son is a “blessing.”

 

God is the greatest. All I ever wanted to do was inspire the world to be great and to leave a legacy. Almost 3 years ago when I found out my queen was expecting our son Asahd I knew my life would change forever and that OUR legacy would soon be on the way. After that blessing I released some of my biggest albums to date (Grateful and Father Of Asahd) inspired by his greatness. Just when I thought life couldn’t get any better, I received another blessing that my queen is expecting an addition to our legacy. I’m feeling more inspired than ever now. As we go into this journey I’m taking FANLUV along with me to keep the love and blessings flowing to the world ! #FAMILY God is the greatest. MAMA ASAHD ,ASAHD WE GOT ANOTHER ONE !!!!!!!!!!!!!!! ALLAH I LOVE YOU SO MUCH !!!!! 🙏🏽🤲🏽🙏🏽🦁🦁🤰😀❤️🎉 MY QUEEN I LOVE YOU SO MUCH ! ASAHD I LOVE YOU SO MUCH ! And to the little boy in my QUEEN’S BELLY I LOVE YOU SO MUCH ! #WETHEBEST !

There’s no word on what the name of the newest addition to the family will be, but one thing’s for sure Khaled will shower his new son with love.

 

