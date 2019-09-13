DJ Khaled Expecting His Second Child
INGLEWOOD, CA - MARCH 11: Co-host DJ Khaled (L) and Asahd Tuck Khaled attend the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards which broadcasted live on TBS, TNT, and truTV at The Forum on March 11, 2018 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)
ANOTHER ONE!
DJ Khaled and his wife Nicole are about to have “another one.”
Khaled let the cat out of the bag to fans in a social media video and said that the news of another son is a “blessing.”
There’s no word on what the name of the newest addition to the family will be, but one thing’s for sure Khaled will shower his new son with love.