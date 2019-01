NEW YORK, NY - MAY 14: DJ Khaled attends the 2018 Fox Network Upfront at Wollman Rink, Central Park on May 14, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

DJ Khaled and Vanessa Hudgens have joined the cast of the latest ‘Bad Boys’ movie.

“Bad Boys For Life”, starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, hits theaters in January 2020. It’s been 17 years since “Bad Boys II”.

Former Louisvillian Julie Smith, now a TV anchor in Atlanta visited the set!

