Diving Into The DMs: Is A Fitness Watch An Offensive Gift?

Got this DM from Jeff:

Hey Guys! First off, I feel like I’ve been riding with you two forever. Anyway, I want to toss this out to you both. Is a fitness watch an offensive Christmas gift? I want to get one for my girlfriend, but I don’t want to send the TOTAL wrong message. I was excited to get this for her, because she had talked about wanting to get into shape, but then I mentioned it to my brother and he said that was a wrong move. Obviously you don’t want to insinuate that someone *needs* to be healthier…but still – it’s a really cool gift! What say you? Thank you!

Jeff