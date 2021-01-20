Distance Is Behind The Split For Ben Affleck And Girlfriend Ana de Armas
A source is spilling some tea as to what is behind the split of Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas after a year of dating.
“Ben really wanted their relationship to work,” a source told People of 48-year-old Affleck and 32-year-old de Armas. “Ana has a great energy. Ben was always very happy when Ana was around. She likes to stay healthy and inspired Ben to keep staying healthy too.” Their relationshiop “was very complicated. Ana is young and adventurous,” “When she is not working, she wants to travel. She doesn’t want to settle down in Los Angeles. Ben needs to live in L.A. since his kids do.”
He “has been upset about the split” but “is committed to focus on the happy things in his life.”
