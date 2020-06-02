Disney’s”Secret Society of Second Born Royals” Debuts First African American Live-Action Prince
Disney hasn’t been the best at diversity within their character roles, however, Disney+ has decided to change that with their live-action, sci-fi fantasy, “Secret Society of Second-Born Royals.”
This Is Us star, Niles Fitch will star as Disney’s first live-action prince who is a member of a secret society of royals who use their superpowers to protect the throne.
The cast also stars Peyton Elizabeth Lee as Sam, Olivia Deeble as Roxana, Faly Rakotohavana as Matteo, Isabella Blake-Thomas as January, Elodie Yung as Queen Catherine, Ashley Liao as Eleanor and Noah Lomax as Mike. “Secret Society of Second-Born Royals” lands on Disney+ on July 17th.