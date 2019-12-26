Disney’s “The Child” Plushie Available In March
While you probably didn’t find a Baby Yoda in your Christmas stocking, you could have one in time for St. Patrick’s Day! LOL
Disney has just unveiled in its online store the first plushie of The Mandalorian star, actually named The Child, which will be delivered sometime after March 1st.
Pre-orders for the $24.99, 11-inch toy – limited to one per customer – are being taken now.
Not that it really matters to Disney, but CNBC reports that the decision to keep “Baby Yoda” under wraps, so as not to be spoiled, cost the company $2.7 million in lost holiday sales. Another estimate had it in the hundreds of millions.
Hasbro has a talking Baby Yoda with bone broth bowl and snack frog! Sells for $24.99 and is available this Spring as well!
Do you think Baby Yoda will still be the hottest thing around in March?
MORE HERE