      Weather Alert

Disney’s “The Child” Plushie Available In March

Dec 26, 2019 @ 1:36pm

While you probably didn’t find a Baby Yoda in your Christmas stocking, you could have one in time for St. Patrick’s Day! LOL

Disney has just unveiled in its online store the first plushie of The Mandalorian star, actually named The Child, which will be delivered sometime after March 1st.

Pre-orders for the $24.99, 11-inch toy – limited to one per customer – are being taken now.

 

Not that it really matters to Disney, but CNBC reports that the decision to keep “Baby Yoda” under wraps, so as not to be spoiled, cost the company $2.7 million in lost holiday sales. Another estimate had it in the hundreds of millions.

Hasbro has a talking Baby Yoda with bone broth bowl and snack frog! Sells for $24.99 and is available this Spring as well!

Do you think Baby Yoda will still be the hottest thing around in March?

MORE HERE

 

TAGS
Baby Yoda Disney Store Hasbro plush Preorder The Child The Mandalorian toy
POPULAR POSTS
Ben & Kelly Podcast
Forbes Released The World’s Highest-Paid Musicians of 2018
At a Twista Concert, Sign Language Interpreter Becomes the Real Star
Big Bang Theory Stars Set to Star in a New Show to take Place in Louisville
Which Celebrities Are Losing Their Homes to California Wildfires
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE