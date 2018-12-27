Disney’s Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge Puts You In The Action

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 12: A wax figure of Star Wars character Yoda on display at 'Star Wars At Madame Tussauds' on May 12, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

Disney’s new Star Wars attraction has a teaser trailer and by the looks of it, you will be put right into the Star Wars action!

You know they have big plans for a theme park when they release a teaser trailer for it. That’s the case with Disney’s new Star Wars theme park. The park itself will feature an entire Star Wars universe to immerse visitors into, including two really exciting experiences teased in the trailer.

The first is the Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run. This will put you at the controls of the legendary Millennium Falcon on a high speed and action packed adventure through the galaxy.

The second is Star Wars: Rise of The Resistance. This experience will thrust you right into battle against the first order where your mission will be to infiltrate a star destroyer and go head to head against Kylo Ren!

Talk about a late Christmas gift! Thank you, Disney!