Kentucky Releases Reopen Dates for Restaurants, Venues, Childcare, and More

Disney’s Mulan Gets a New Release Date

May 12, 2020 @ 6:49pm

So many movie releases got postponed in the spring thanks to covid-19, but now they’re coming back! Mulan is officially hitting theaters again on July 24, 2020!

Disney july 24 live action Mulan release date
