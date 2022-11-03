Disney’s Live Action Hercules Might Be Musical Inspired By TikTok

Disney’s upcoming live action Hercules movie is still in its early stages, but producers Joe and Anthony Russo (Avengers: Endgame) say that it might look very different from the animated classic you know and love. They say look for it to be “a little bit more experimental in tone, a little bit more experimental in execution.”

The movie will still be a musical, but inspired by TikTok. “Audiences today have been trained by TikTok, right? What is their expectation of what that musical looks like and feels like? That can be a lot of fun and help us push the boundaries a little bit on how you execute a modern musical.”

No official word on casting yet.

MORE HERE