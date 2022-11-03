99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Disney’s Live Action Hercules Might Be Musical Inspired By TikTok

November 3, 2022 8:10AM EDT
Disney’s upcoming live action Hercules movie is still in its early stages, but producers Joe and Anthony Russo (Avengers: Endgamesay that it might look very different from the animated classic you know and love.  They say look for it to be “a little bit more experimental in tone, a little bit more experimental in execution.” 

The movie will still be a musical, but inspired by TikTok.  “Audiences today have been trained by TikTok, right? What is their expectation of what that musical looks like and feels like? That can be a lot of fun and help us push the boundaries a little bit on how you execute a modern musical.”

No official word on casting yet.

