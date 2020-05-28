Disney World’s Reopen Plan For July 11
The Walt Disney World Resort fully intends to open its parks this summer. They will start with Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom on July 11th, followed by Epcot and Hollywood Studios on July 15th.
Guests will be required to reserve park entry in advance, undergo a temperature check at arrival, and wear a face mask under the plan. Workers will also wear face masks. Character meet-and-greets, parades, fireworks, and other crowd-drawing events will be suspended.
It still needs approval from Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Both have already approved Universal Orlando’s plan to reopen its parks on June 5th.
Legoland Florida is set to reopen June 1st and SeaWorld will follow 10 days later.
Disney World will enforce physical distancing and install hand-washing and sanitizing stations. Disney has also released guidelines for reopening its stores across North America, which have been closed since March 17th. Under that plan, all visitors age 2 and over are required to wear face coverings and maintain physical distancing.