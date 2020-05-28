      Breaking News
Kentucky Releases Reopen Dates for Restaurants, Venues, Childcare, and More

Disney World’s Reopen Plan For July 11

May 28, 2020 @ 8:20am

The Walt Disney World Resort fully intends to open its parks this summer.  They will start with Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom on July 11th, followed by Epcot and Hollywood Studios on July 15th.

Guests will be required to reserve park entry in advance, undergo a temperature check at arrival, and wear a face mask under the plan. Workers will also wear face masks. Character meet-and-greets, parades, fireworks, and other crowd-drawing events will be suspended.

It still needs approval from Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Both have already approved Universal Orlando’s plan to reopen its parks on June 5th.

Legoland Florida is set to reopen June 1st and SeaWorld will follow 10 days later.

Disney World will enforce physical distancing and install hand-washing and sanitizing stations. Disney has also released guidelines for reopening its stores across North America, which have been closed since March 17th. Under that plan, all visitors age 2 and over are required to wear face coverings and maintain physical distancing.

TAGS
changes Disney World Magic Kingdom masks plan reopening Safety social distance
POPULAR POSTS
Disney Is Releasing A Line Of Princess-Inspired Wedding Dresses
Louisville Zoo is Launching New Sloth Exhibit Complete with Meet-And-Greet Opportunity
Ellen Blasted By Former Employees And Fans Over Mean Behavior
Louisville 4th Grader In Super Bowl Ad
Ben Davis' Phone Tap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE