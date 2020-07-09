Disney World Still Plans To Open This Weekend
Plans to reopen Disney World this weekend are moving forward as the park held a preview opening for employees this week. Pictures have surfaced on social media of some of the safety measures that the park has implemented, including plexiglas dividers in some lines and on ride vehicles, including for popular rides like Big Thunder Mountain Railroad.
Instead of in-person character meet-and-greets, characters will be riding in vehicles. Temperature checks will be taken at entry, and masks will be required at all times for guests with the exception of “break areas” placed throughout the park.
The Magic Kingdom Park and Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park will reopen Saturday, followed by EPCOT and Disney’s Hollywood Studios on July 15th.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis insists the reopening will be fine. “Disney, I have no doubt is going to be a safe environment,” he said. This YouTuber got a chance to go experience it and give you a preview…WATCH HERE