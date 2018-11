Walt Disney has just released the teaser trailer for its live action version of “Lion King.”

Donald Glover will be the voice of Simba, and others that are lending their talents to the live action remake are Beyonce, James Earl Jones, Chiwetel Ejiofor, John Oliver, Alfrre Woodard, and Seth Rogen just to name a few.

The film is directed by Jon Favreau and will roar into theaters July 19, 2019!

I will be living in the movie theater next year, re-living my childhood!