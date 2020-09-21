Disney Store in Oxmoor Center is Permanently Closing
A staple of Oxmoor Center is coming to a close. The Disney Store has officially announced that it is permanently closing. The final day for the Disney Store will be September 28th.
Normal business hours apply, but there is only a limited amount of people in the store allowed at one time. Hint hint, there are some SERIOUS discounts going on as well! So take that Disney spirit, expect some lines and time out of your day, but get to the Disney Store this week to say goodbye!