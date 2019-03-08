Disney Sets Open Dates For Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge And WE CAN’T WAIT

We started getting the sweats when we heard they were building this to begin with. It’s one of the biggest parks Disney has ever built and it looks like it won’t disappoint.

Mark your calendars and plan your trips… Galaxy’s Edge will open at Disneyland on May 31st and at Walt Disney World on August 29th. Of course, it will have its own food and merch as well as two marquee rides.

In Smuggler’s Run, you’ll be in the cockpit of the Millennium Falcon, which seems pretty amazing all on its own, but then you’ll be thrust into a chase through the galaxy on a ship that may not look like much, but she’s got it where it counts. Rise of the Resistance will put you in the middle of the battle between the Resistance and the First Order and will even have you encountering Kylo Ren.

MORE PICS AND INFO HERE

BTW…

Disney+, the company’s upcoming streaming service, will carry Disney’s entire catalog of animated films, ending Disney’s long-standing “vault” program. That’s a major policy change for the company, which, until now, has deliberately created artificial shortages of its films through extremely limited re-releases. They did that to control its own market and drive up demand whenever it released a new edition of an old classic. They currently cycle 34 movies in and out of the vault, ranging from the company’s most popular films, like The Lion King and Beauty and the Beast, to direct-to-video sequels like Bambi II and The Little Mermaid II. The exact start date and cost of the service will be announced soon.