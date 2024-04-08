Disney Reveals Release Dates For Live-Action “Moana”, “Toy Story 5” and More

Source: YouTube

Disney Plus released what you can look forward to this month, and also big projects on the horizon in the next few years.

MOVIE NEWS – Disney has set release dates for the following films:#ToyStory5 on June 19, 2026

Live Action #Moana on July 10, 2026#TheMandalorianAndGrogu on May 22, 2026#TronAres on October 20, 2025#TheAmateur on April 11, 2026 pic.twitter.com/ZJD7twqR4v — Fandango (@Fandango) April 5, 2024

You’re going to have to wait a little longer for the live-action “Moana”, now pushed back to July 10, 2026. Also slated for 2026 are the movie “The Mandalorian & Grogu,” and “Toy Story 5.” “Tron: Ares” will open Oct. 10, 2025 serving as a sequel to both 1982’s “Tron” and 2010’s “Tron Legacy,” starring Oscar-winner Jared Leto.

