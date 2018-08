Disney has just released a very quick teaser for the upcoming Kim Possible live action movie.

Super mad that I was not cast as the next Kim Possible but that is whatever.

Sadie Stanley goes through moves as the real life Kim in the 15 second trailer.

The cartoon ran on Disney Channel from 2002 to 2007 and the movie is expected to debut on the Disney Channel in 2019.

I CANNOT WAIT!

Getting cable now!