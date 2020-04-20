      Breaking News
Disney Re-Launching Their Bedtime Hotline

If you want to add a little magic to your kids bedtime routine, the “Disney Bedtime Hotline” might be just what you’re looking for.

From now until April 30, kids can call 1-877-7-MICKEY and hear a special goodnight message from five Disney characters: Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck or Goofy.

Disney hopes the magical call will give kids something to look forward to at bedtime – and give parents a break. This is the third year in a row that Disney has activated this hotline. No word on if they plan to continue after this year.

