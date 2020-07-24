Disney Pushes Back Several Movies Including ‘Mulan’
Disney made some major changes to its release calendar that include delaying “Mulan” from its Aug. 21 release indefinitely and pushing back the debuts of future “Star Wars” and “Avatar” movies by a year.
The company said that theater closures and production shutdowns during the global coronavirus pandemic caused it to make a number of adjustments to its slate.
“Mulan” is currently listed as unset, meaning its release is delayed indefinitely. This is the fourth time that the live-action film has been delayed since March.
With “Mulan” vacating its August release date, there are now no Hollywood blockbuster releases set for the month. “Tenet” moved out from its August debut on Monday and has yet to announce a new release date.
AMC also announced that it has pushed back its reopening plans to mid-August after “Tenet” left the calendar. It is unclear how it will react to “Mulan” leaving as well.
AMC, like other major movie theater chains, has been closed since mid-March, awaiting a slowdown in coronavirus cases and new content from Hollywood.
CHANGES INCLUDE:
“Avatar 2” pushed to Dec. 16, 2022
Untitled Star Wars moved to Dec. 22, 2023
“Avatar 3” now dated Dec. 20, 2024
Untitled Star Wars redated to Dec. 19, 2025
“Avatar 4” will arrive Dec. 18, 2026
Untitled Star Wars moved to Dec. 17, 2027
“Avatar 5” now slated for Dec. 22, 2028
MORE HERE