Disney Princess Goldfish Crackers Coming To Target
Once again Goldfish crackers have teamed up with Disney to release Disney Princess Goldfish crackers.
They’ve previously had Mickey Mouse and Toy Story crackers. The crackers will be in the shapes of Jasmine, Moana, Cinderella, Rapunzel, Tiana, and Ariel.
Each special edition package will feature two princesses and will be sold exclusively at Target starting next month.
Also for the first time ever, Marvel Avengers Goldfish crackers are coming.
MORE HERE