      Breaking News
Kentucky Releases Reopen Dates for Restaurants, Venues, Childcare, and More

Disney Princess Goldfish Crackers Coming To Target

May 21, 2020 @ 6:17am

Once again Goldfish crackers have teamed up with Disney to release Disney Princess Goldfish crackers.

 

They’ve previously had Mickey Mouse and Toy Story crackers. The crackers will be in the shapes of Jasmine, Moana, Cinderella, Rapunzel, Tiana, and Ariel.

Each special edition package will feature two princesses and will be sold exclusively at Target starting next month.

Also for the first time ever, Marvel Avengers Goldfish crackers are coming.

 

MORE HERE

 

 

TAGS
Disney Goldfish crackers Marvel Avengers Pepperidge Farm Princess snacks
POPULAR POSTS
Disney Is Releasing A Line Of Princess-Inspired Wedding Dresses
Louisville Zoo is Launching New Sloth Exhibit Complete with Meet-And-Greet Opportunity
Ellen Blasted By Former Employees And Fans Over Mean Behavior
Louisville 4th Grader In Super Bowl Ad
Ben Davis' Phone Tap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE