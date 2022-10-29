99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Disney+ Previews “The Santa Clauses”

October 29, 2022 6:00AM EDT
Disney+ is sharing a new trailer and promotional art for the upcoming series The Santa Clauses.

The project brings back Tim Allen as Santa Claus, as well as a number of characters and cast members from Allen’s trilogy of movies, which were released between 1994 and 2006.

There are also some new faces including Kal Penn and Pretty Woman’s Laura San Giacomo. The first two episodes of the holiday series premiere on November 16 on Disney Plus.

