Disney Planning Kids “Magic Bake-Off” Show
Disney has ordered up a 13-episode series called “Disney’s Magic Bake-Off” hosted by Disney Channel stars Dara Reneé (High School Musical: The Musical: The Series) and Issac Ryan Brown (Raven’s Home). Production is already underway, with Disney looking to premiere it this summer!
Disney’s Bake-Off splits kids between the ages of 6 and 14 into three teams of two, having them race against the clock to design a Disney-inspired cake, utilizing Tastemade media company’s signature recipe videos and “an enchanted pantry” full of ingredients.