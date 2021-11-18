      Weather Alert

Disney/Pixar’s “Turning Red” Trailer

Nov 18, 2021 @ 7:28am

Disney and Pixar’s Turning Red introduces Mei Lee (voice of Rosalie Chiang), a confident, dorky 13-year-old torn between staying her mother’s dutiful daughter and the chaos of adolescence. Her protective, if not slightly overbearing mother, Ming (voice of Sandra Oh), is never far from her daughter—an unfortunate reality for the teenager. And as if changes to her interests, relationships and body weren’t enough, whenever she gets too excited (which is practically ALWAYS), she “poofs” into a giant red panda!

In addition, Billie Eilish and Finneas teamed up for the film to write songs the band in the movie plays!

See it in theaters on March 11, 2022.

