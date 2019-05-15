Disney Just Took Full Control Over Hulu And A Large Handle on the Streaming World

Ummm Netflix, what’s your next move because Disney is making some SERIOUS moves. Effective immediately, Disney is now in control of Hulu!


Essentially, Disney’s new streaming service launching this fall will focus more on kids and family; whereas, Hulu will be aimed more for adults.

