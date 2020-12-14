Disney Is Rolling Out 50 New Titles From Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars and More
Disney just made a TON of announcements at its 2020 Investor Day, including some updates on new Marvel, Star Wars, and Disney Animation studios projects, as well as updates on Disney+ and Disney’s other streaming services.
Here are some of the highlights:
MARVEL
- WandaVision, the first Marvel Studios show coming out on Disney Plus, got a new trailer.
- The Falcon and the Winter Solider also finally got a full trailer, along with a March release date.
- Loki, Disney’s highly anticipated short series based on Tom Hiddleston’s god of mischief character, was announced.
- Black Panther 2 will not recast the late Chadwick Boseman’s King T’Challa.
- A third Ant-Man film, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, is officially in development.
- A new Fantastic Four movie is now in the works.
STAR WARS
- Two new spinoffs of The Mandalorian are confirmed: Rangers of the New Republic and Ahsoka.
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch, an animated series about the Bad Batch of clones from The Clone Wars.
- Star Wars: Andor starring Rogue One’s Diego Luna is coming to Disney Plus in 2022.
- The Acolyte, a new Star Wars series set in the “High Republic” era of the franchiseis in the works.
- Hayden Christensen is returning as Darth Vader in Obi-Wan Kenobi.
- Star Wars: Lando is a new ‘event series’ coming to Disney Plus.
- The next Star Wars movie, Rogue Squadron, is due out in December 2023.
- An untitled Taika Waititi Star Wars movie, first announced in May, is already in development.
DISNEY PIXAR ANIMATION
- Lightyear, an origin story for Buzz Lightyear (who will be voiced by Chris Evans), is hitting theaters in summer 2022.
- Raya and the Last Dragon premieres on March 5th, 2021 on Disney Plus.
- Tiana, based on The Princess and The Frog, is premiering on Disney Plus in 2023.
- A longform musical comedy series for Moana, hitting Disney Plus in 2023.
- Encanto, a new movie set in Colombia with music written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, is in development.
