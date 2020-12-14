      Weather Alert

Disney Is Rolling Out 50 New Titles From Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars and More

Dec 14, 2020 @ 10:24am

Disney just made a TON of announcements at its 2020 Investor Day, including some updates on new Marvel, Star Wars, and Disney Animation studios projects, as well as updates on Disney+ and Disney’s other streaming services.

Here are some of the highlights:

MARVEL

  • WandaVision, the first Marvel Studios show coming out on Disney Plus, got a new trailer.

  • The Falcon and the Winter Solider also finally got a full trailer, along with a March release date.

  • Loki, Disney’s highly anticipated short series based on Tom Hiddleston’s god of mischief character, was announced.
  • Black Panther 2 will not recast the late Chadwick Boseman’s King T’Challa.
  • A third Ant-Man film, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, is officially in development.
  • A new Fantastic Four movie is now in the works.

STAR WARS

  • Two new spinoffs of The Mandalorian are confirmed: Rangers of the New Republic and Ahsoka.
  • Star Wars: The Bad Batch, an animated series about the Bad Batch of clones from The Clone Wars.
  • Star Wars: Andor starring Rogue One’s Diego Luna is coming to Disney Plus in 2022.
  • The Acolyte, a new Star Wars series set in the “High Republic” era of the franchiseis in the works.
  • Hayden Christensen is returning as Darth Vader in Obi-Wan Kenobi.
  • Star Wars: Lando is a new ‘event series’ coming to Disney Plus.
  • The next Star Wars movie, Rogue Squadron, is due out in December 2023.
  • An untitled Taika Waititi Star Wars movie, first announced in May, is already in development.

DISNEY PIXAR ANIMATION

  • Lightyear, an origin story for Buzz Lightyear (who will be voiced by Chris Evans), is hitting theaters in summer 2022.
  • Raya and the Last Dragon premieres on March 5th, 2021 on Disney Plus.
  • Tiana, based on The Princess and The Frog, is premiering on Disney Plus in 2023.
  • A longform musical comedy series for Moana, hitting Disney Plus in 2023.
  • Encanto, a new movie set in Colombia with music written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, is in development.

