Disney Is Releasing A Line Of Princess-Inspired Wedding Dresses

Feb 18, 2020 @ 8:43am

And now we want to get married!!!  Disney is teaming up Allure Bridal for Disney Princess-inspired wedding gowns! 

Inside Edition went to Kleinfeld’s two years ago to find some that resembled princess looks. But now Allure and Disney are making it official with 16 different designs in the Disney Fairy Tale Weddings collection that are inspired by Disney princesses like Ariel, Aurora, Belle, Jasmine, Cinderella, Pocahontas, Rapunzel, Tiana, and Snow White. The wedding gowns will be available shortly after April when Allure will unveil the entire collection during New York Bridal Fashion Week. 

 

