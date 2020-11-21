Disney Is Planning Two More ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Movies With One Fronted By Women

Disney is making at least two more Pirates movies: a reboot from Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin, and another starring Margot Robbie.
It’s “too early” to know much about the “female-fronted Pirates of the Caribbean,” but Robbie did tease that it will have “lots of girl power… I’m not a producer on Pirates, so I’ll sit back and kind of wait for the process. We’re really, really excited at the prospect of adding obviously a very key female element to that world.”
The script is being written by Birds of Prey writer Christina Hodson.
MORE HERE