Disney Has Named Its ‘She-Hulk’

Sep 22, 2020 @ 6:00am

It looks like Disney Plus has found its ‘She-Hulk.’ Emmy-winning actress Tatiana Maslany has been cast in the lead role for the Disney Plus series. The series will follow Jennifer Waiters, the cousin of Bruce Banner after she gets a blood transfusion from Bruce and becomes the She-Hulk.

Before landing the role of She-Hulk, Maslany starred in the BBC America series, Orphan Black and HBO’s Perry Mason.

The Hulk himself, her cousin Bruce Banner aka Mark Ruffalo, tweeted congrats!

 

MORE HERE

