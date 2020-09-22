Disney Has Named Its ‘She-Hulk’
It looks like Disney Plus has found its ‘She-Hulk.’ Emmy-winning actress Tatiana Maslany has been cast in the lead role for the Disney Plus series. The series will follow Jennifer Waiters, the cousin of Bruce Banner after she gets a blood transfusion from Bruce and becomes the She-Hulk.
Before landing the role of She-Hulk, Maslany starred in the BBC America series, Orphan Black and HBO’s Perry Mason.
The Hulk himself, her cousin Bruce Banner aka Mark Ruffalo, tweeted congrats!
