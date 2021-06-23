Disney Casts Rachel Zegler As Snow White In New Live-Action Remake

Disney has found its live-action Snow White. Rachel Zegler, star of the upcoming West Side Story film from Steven Spielberg, will play the role of Snow White in the live-action version of the classic film.
.@rachelzegler, star of Steven Spielberg's upcoming #WestSideStory film, is set to play the title role in Disney's live-action #SnowWhite adaptation. https://t.co/WZnEl2htRY pic.twitter.com/Ru83MjtBQt
— Variety (@Variety) June 22, 2021
.@rachelzegler, star of Steven Spielberg's upcoming #WestSideStory film, is set to play the title role in Disney's live-action #SnowWhite adaptation. https://t.co/WZnEl2htRY pic.twitter.com/Ru83MjtBQt
— Variety (@Variety) June 22, 2021
Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs was the first feature film released by Disney back in 1938. Production on the live-action version is expected to start next year.
homegirl we have LOTS to catch up on pic.twitter.com/gtNsrpITm0
— rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) June 22, 2021
homegirl we have LOTS to catch up on pic.twitter.com/gtNsrpITm0
— rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) June 22, 2021