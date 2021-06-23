      Weather Alert

Disney Casts Rachel Zegler As Snow White In New Live-Action Remake

Jun 23, 2021 @ 6:56am

Disney has found its live-action Snow White. Rachel Zegler, star of the upcoming West Side Story film from Steven Spielberg, will play the role of Snow White in the live-action version of the classic film.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs was the first feature film released by Disney back in 1938. Production on the live-action version is expected to start next year.

 

TAGS
Disney rachel zegler Snow White snow white and the seven dwarfs
POPULAR POSTS
Dunkin Rolling Out Popping Bubbles For Their Drinks
"Gorilla Glue Girl" Has Her Own Line Of....Hair Care Products
You Laugh You Lose: Father's Day Edition
Gift Idea And Instagram Captions That Will Perfectly Tell Dad What He Means To You
Hula Hoop Fitness Is Taking Over Tik Tok
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On