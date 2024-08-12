Disney Announces “Toy Story 5”, “Incredibles 3” and Villains Land

Source: YouTube

Disney and Pixar rolled out big plans at D23, including a fifth “Toy Story” movie for 2026 and “Incredibles 3”. An Inside Out spin-off series is also in the works called Dream Productions, focusing on the movie studio where Riley’s dreams are made. A live-action “Lilo and Stitch” is coming!

Pixar’s first original series, Win or Lose, will debut on Disney+ in December 2026, following a middle school softball team just before their championship game.

And for the theme parks, look for new attractions surrounding the Cars movies in Orlando and a land focusing on Monsters Inc. They also announced a new Villains Land coming to the Magic Kingdom, and attractions inspired by Indiana Jones and Encanto set for 2027.