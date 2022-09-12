“Disenchanted” Trailer

You only have to wait until November 24th to stream “Disenchanted”, the sequel to “Enchanted” on Disney+. Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey are back with James Marden and Idina Menzel, Maya Rudolph, Gabriella Baldacchino, Yvette Nicole Brown, and Jayma Mays.

The story takes place 15 years since Giselle (Amy Adams) and Robert (Patrick Dempsey) got married, but “Giselle has grown disillusioned with life in the city, so they move their growing family to the sleepy suburban community of Monroeville in search of a more fairy tale life. Unfortunately, it isn’t the quick fix she had hoped for. Suburbia has a whole new set of rules and a local queen bee, Malvina Monroe (Maya Rudolph), who makes Giselle feel more out of place than ever. Frustrated that her happily ever after hasn’t been so easy to find, she turns to the magic of Andalasia for help, accidentally transforming the entire town into a real-life fairy tale and placing her family’s future happiness in jeopardy. Now, Giselle is in a race against time to reverse the spell and determine what happily ever after truly means to her and her family.”