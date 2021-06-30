Director Steven Soderbergh Is Kicking Around The Idea Of Another “Ocean’s” Movie

This year marks the 20th anniversary of Ocean’s Eleven, which pretty much had the biggest star power cast EVER. Director Steven Soderbergh got George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, Andy Garcia, Don Cheadle, and a slew of others for the first movie (which is a remake of the 1960 Frank Sinatra original) and two sequels in 2007 and 2007.
Since “Ocean’s Thirteen”, the cast lost costars Bernie Mac (2008) and Carl Reiner (2020). Those loses initially shut down the idea of another movie. Until now.
Don Cheadle said, “We were talking about it, and then Bernie passed, and very quickly we were like, ‘No, we don’t want to do it,'” “But I just did a movie with Stephen and he said, ‘I think there may be a way to do it again. I’m thinking about it.’ And it didn’t go much further than that. But I don’t know; I don’t know who all would be in it. I imagine the main group of us would be in. It would be interesting to see.”
Cheadle is currently promoting “No Sudden Move” on HBO Max directed by Soderbergh.
