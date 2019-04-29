Director John Singleton Passes Away At 51

The first African American director nominated for an Academy Award has passed 12 days after suffering a stroke.

From TMZ: A Singleton family rep says he passed “peacefully, surrounded by his family and friends.” The news comes more than a week after the famed director suffered a massive stroke. As we first reported … John’s mom, Shelia Ward, filed legal docs asking the judge to appoint her temporary conservator because he was “unable to properly provide for his personal needs for physical health, food, clothing, or shelter.” He had been in a coma in ICU at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in L.A.

He suffered the stroke 12 days ago after returning from Costa Rica and experiencing problems with his legs. He checked himself into Cedars where he suffered a stroke on April 17 in his hospital room.

John directed 9 films … including “Boyz n the Hood”, “Poetic Justice,” “Higher Learning,” “Four Brothers” and “2 Fast 2 Furious.” He also has several high-profile producer credits to his name … including the critically acclaimed film “Hustle & Flow.” He co-created the FX hit series “Snowfall” and directed episodes of “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” as well as “Empire” and “Billions.”

